Rite Aid introduces 'Night Shot' extended COVID-19 vaccination hours every Friday in June

The initiative is designed to improve vaccine access and equity at more than 200 store locations across the country, the company said.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Rite Aid announced it will extend vaccination hours at select locations every Friday for the remainder of the month in an effort to make it easier to access the vaccine and advance equity.

"This initiative to improve vaccine access and equity, is in accordance with the federal government’s nationwide effort to get 70% of U.S. adults at least one shot by July 4," the company said.

Rite Aid launched its "Night Shots" initiative today, according to the company. The effort extends vaccinating hours until midnight at more than 200 locations.

This extended service will also be available at participating stores Friday, June 18, and Friday, June 25. On the same dates, 27 Rite Aid locations will administer COVID-19 vaccines for the full 24-hour day.

All vaccines during the extended hours are available quickly and easily via walk-ins, the company said.

"Offering extended hours for COVID-19 vaccine availability helps to ensure everyone, especially individuals with less flexible work hours, has the opportunity to get vaccinated," Rite Aid said in a press release. "Rite Aid is committed to expanding access to essential COVID-19 services to help bring an end to the pandemic."

In recent months, Rite Aid said, it has conducted thousands of vaccine clinics in partnership with local organizations to provide information about vaccine safety and administer vaccinations where people gather, work and worship.