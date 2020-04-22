Restoration company offers free cleaning, disinfecting to first-responder vehicles Thursday

Paul Davis of Central PA will offer the complimentary service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Sears Automotive Garage at Park City Mall in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Central Pennsylvania branch of a national restoration company is offering free professional cleaning for first-responder and emergency personnel vehicles.

Paul Davis of Central PA said its offer is an expression of gratitude to those who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

On Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., professional cleaners will apply EPA-approved disinfectants to the inside of first-responder and emergency personnel vehicles at the Sears Automotive Garage at Lancaster's Park City Mall.

The company said it anticipates a lot of interest in the cleaning event, and asks anyone who plans to participate to RSVP so its cleaners know roughly how many vehicles to expect.