3 Central PA restaurants were closed last week for violating state COVID-19 mitigation orders, Dept. of Agriculture says

The restaurants were located in York, Millersburg, and Chambersburg, according to the department

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inspectors with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety closed five restaurants last week for violating state COVID-19 mitigation requirements, the department said Wednesday.

Three of the five restaurants were in Central Pennsylvania, according to data released by the department.

The Central PA restaurants closed last week were:

Corner Stable, 2575 S. Queen St., York

Millersburger Hotel, 146 Market St., Millersburg (Dauphin County)

Windy Knoll Farm LLC, 2685 Spring Road, Chambersburg (Franklin County)

The other two restaurants were from Snyder and Schuylkill counties, the department said.

The restaurants were closed for violating state orders for COVID-19 mitigation that include occupancy limits, restrictions on on-premises alcohol consumption, and social distancing and masking requirements, the department said.

Businesses that violate COVID-19 mitigation orders are closed if they are unwilling to comply while an inspector is present, the department said.

If the restaurant continues to operate in any manner following a closure order, the restaurant will be referred to the Department of Health for further legal action, including an action in Commonwealth Court to enjoin the continued operation of the restaurant in violation of the order.

The Bureau of Food Safety conducted 605 inspections statewide between Feb. 22-28, the department said. Of that number, 33 inspections were complaint-driven, including 30 related to COVID-19 mitigation measures.