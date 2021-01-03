Republicans push for investigation into COVID-19 response at Pennsylvania's nursing homes

The Majority Leader announced on Monday he plans to refer an investigation into nursing homes to the House Government Oversight Committee

Pennsylvania Republicans are pushing forward on an investigation into the Wolf administration's COVID-19 response at nursing homes.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said he will refer the investigation to the House Government Oversight Committee, which has subpoena power, once the House returns to session.

The announcement was made Monday during a press conference with the Majority Leader and Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny) and Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter).

It was just last month that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was asked if he would welcome an investigation into nursing home response, such as the one conducted in New York.

At that time, Gov. Wolf said "I want to be transparent and open. If there’s something that we can learn from anybody including taking a look at what we’re doing, the press, we’d welcome that."

He added, "I think we’re doing a pretty good job but we’re always looking for ways to improve and that really requires that we allow people to come and take a look at what we’re doing."

BREAKING NOW: Pennsylvania GOP announces upon the return to session that the Majority Leader is going to refer an investigation of the COVID19 response at nursing homes to the House Government Oversight Committee. #COVID19 @fox43 — Jamie Bittner (@JamieReports) March 1, 2021

Republicans however claim that the Wolf administration has not been transparent and said during the press conference that since the beginning of the pandemic, roughly half of all Pennsylvania COVID-19 deaths are attributable to nursing homes. The GOP also questioned what they call 'conflicting and incomplete' data reporting and questioned why the Department of Health allowed nursing home readmissions from hospitals of COVID-19-positive patients.

“We believe Pennsylvanians deserve better from their government when they are seeking answers as to why something so tragic has occurred and they are not getting answers,” Benninghoff said. “Unfortunately, as of today, including our recent budget hearings where members directly asked the administration about this issue, Pennsylvanians and their families are left only with excuses and deflection from an administration that has been anything but transparent.”

House Democrats released the following statement:

"House Democrats will work with the bipartisan oversight committee to review what happened in 2020. It’s important to not only identify any missteps but also to highlight the many things that were done right. This fact-finding process will be guided by the truth and not by any false claims."