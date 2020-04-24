Republican state senators press Gov. Wolf to open garden centers as planting season nears

Sen. Ryan Aument of Lancaster County is among those pushing legislation to force the Wolf administration to issue waivers so that garden centers can open

With outdoor planting season here for parts of Pennsylvania, Republican state lawmakers are beginning to press legislation to force Gov. Tom Wolf's administration to allow garden centers to open even while the state is shut down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Some garden centers remain shuttered under Wolf's statewide March 19 order for "non-life-sustaining" businesses to close.

But gardeners are beginning planting outdoors for the summer growing season, and relaxing that order could be weeks away for much of Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, plants, seedlings and other garden supplies are being sold by big-box stores or competitors that may sell hardware, farm supplies, building materials or other qualifying goods that allow them to stay open.

On Friday, four Republican state senators said they will introduce legislation to force Wolf's administration to issue waivers from the orders so that garden centers can reopen while adhering to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to protect employees and customers.