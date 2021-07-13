Report: More than one million Pennsylvanians overdue for second COVID shot

A local pharmacist says the fear of symptoms has created hesitancy for people getting a second coronavirus vaccine dose.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — There is an interesting report on vaccinations in the Keystone State.

The Allentown Morning Call found that more than 1 million Pennsylvanians are overdue for their second shot.

Newswatch 16 went to a pharmacy to find out why.

Inside Medicap Pharmacy in Olyphant, Allen Kordecki of Lords Valley was here to get his Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Kordecki says he needs this shot to travel out of the country for his job; he went for the one-shot vaccine.

“Basically for the convenience. I just wanted to stop the one time. I don't live locally. I have to commute so I just wanted the one and done,” said Kordecki.

Pharmacist Lindsey Glucksnis says Medicap carries all three of the vaccines; however, Pfizer and Moderna require a second shot before a person is considered fully vaccinated.

Glucksnis says most people are fine with getting their first shot, it's getting them to take the second that's a bit tough.

“They've heard from their neighbors, their friends, other family members who have gotten sick from the second dose. Which there is a possibility which is why there's a lot of hesitancy with second dose,” said Glucksnis.

Saige Sweeney, of Archbald, just heard someone talking about that at her job.



“They're saying that they're scared to get the second one because they don't want to have all the side effects and symptoms when getting the second one,” said Sweeney.

Max Makuta of Olyphant says people need to get the second shot so this pandemic can finally end.

“I would say yeah, you should get the second one because maybe the first one, you might have had some side effects or vice-versa but if you don't get both of them, I don't feel that your fully vaccinated and risk for it,” Makuta.

Medicap Pharmacy offers all three vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.