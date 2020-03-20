Raystown Lake day-use facilities, boat access areas, and hiking trails to stay open, manager says

The Army Corps of Engineers closed all recreational sites it owns or manages Friday, but parts of Raystown Lake will stay open for now, officials say

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, has closed or delayed the opening of Corps-owned and managed recreation sites indefinitely, effective immediately, due to the concern for public health and safety of its employees and the visiting public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Raystown Lake announced Friday that all Seven Points campsites and boat-to-shore campsites will be closed, and reservations already made for those sites will be refunded. The visitors center and retail store on the site will also be closed, Raystown Lake said.

However, the recreational area said, day-use facilities and lake access areas at Raystown Lake will remain open, at least for the time being. All boat launches, picnic areas, fishing piers, and viewing areas will also stay open.

All of the trails in Seven Points, including the Allegrippis Trails and the Greenside Pathway, are available for bikers, hikers and runners.

These areas are, however, subject to evolving COVID-19 conditions and may need to eventually close at specific sites, operations manager Jude Harrington said in the press release.

"We encourage individuals and families to use our facilities to fish, walk, exercise, and strengthen their health," said Harrington. "Social distancing is important, so don’t come in groups, but use the outdoors we have at Raystown Lake to burn off that excess energy and stay healthy.”