Rationing care for COVID-19 patients: How Pa. decides who receives potential treatments for the virus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has developed an initial framework for the allocation of scarce, emerging treatments for COVID-19.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some state lawmakers are raising questions about who ultimately has access to Remdesivir, or any of the drugs in trials aimed at finding effective treatments for COVID-19. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) updated its guidelines to allow Crisis Triage Officer Teams to make decisions regarding priority of care.

State Representative Seth Grove, a republican who represents York County, criticized the DOH’s Ethical Allocation Framework for emerging COVID-19 treatments. In a tweet, he called the guidelines “instructions from DOH on how to establish death panels at your local hospital.”

“Death panels” is a phrase coined by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in 2009, when she falsely accused the Affordable Care Act of rationing health care and allowing the government to decide who is worthy of treatment.

FOX43 looked into the framework from the DOH on allocating scarce, COVID-19 treatments. It prioritizes essential workers and patients from disadvantaged communities, giving them somewhat increased chances to receive treatment in a weighted lottery, according to the guidelines.

Individuals from disadvantaged areas are defined as residing at an address with an Area Deprivation Index (ADI) score of 8 to 10. Pennsylvania's Ethical Allocation Committee determines this status using 2015 data from the Neighborhood Atlas mapping tool.

Under the guidelines, chances for treatment are cut in half for some patients who are expected to die within one year.

The next step to allocate scarce COVID-19 medications is to conduct the lottery for each eligible patient, according to the allocation framework. A number is randomly selected for each patient to receive a scarce drug, like Remdesivir.

The DOH has distributed six shipments of Remdesivir to hospitals based on the number of COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized.

These recommendations are available for use by all hospitals and promote equal access to this treatment based on clinical judgment, a Department of Health spokesperson said.

“While utilization of these guidelines is completely optional and up to the facility and the individual healthcare provider, we emphasize the need to make treatment accessible to all who can best benefit from its use,” Nate Wardle, a department spokesperson, stated in an email.

In an effort “to ensure that no one is denied access based on stereotypes, perceived quality of life, or judgments about a person's worth,” the new guidelines do not deny care to people based on age, disability, religion, race, ethnicity, national origin, immigration status, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.