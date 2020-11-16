Rapid COVID-19 testing in Pennsylvania can be tough to come by

A resurgence of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania has many people seeking out where they can get a rapid test.

LANCASTER, Pa. — With a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, many people are asking, where can I get a rapid COVID-19 test?

Unfortunately for those looking to get some quick results, these rapid tests can be hard to come by.

Due to limited tests many of the hospitals in Pennsylvania that are receiving rapid COVID-19 tests are only giving them to patients who have been admitted.

According to health officials, rapid COVID-19 tests are being distributed to counties that have seen an increase in cases in addition to facilities with a CLIA certification.

What exactly is a CLIA certification site? A center that is certified is allowed to administer antigen tests to specific populations to help slow the spread of the virus. The State Department of Health says these sites are entities who have an up to date Pennsylvania Laboratory Permit and a CLIA Certificate from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

CLIA certification sites include:

Long-Term Care Facilities;

Personal care homes and Assisted Living/Intermediate Care facilities;

Higher-education institutions;

Drug and alcohol and Behavioral Health treatment centers;

State and county correctional facilities; and

Healthcare providers, such as Federally Qualified Health Centers, Urgent Care Centers, and some pharmacies.

The DOH says these facilities are being targeted based on population size, outbreak hot spots, and the number of tests Pennsylvania receives from the federal government on a weekly basis.

State health officials say they'll be providing nearly 250,000 rapid antigen tests in targeted areas every week.

FOX43 reached out to multiple area hospitals and urgent care centers with regards to rapid testing. You can read their responses and how they are administering tests here.