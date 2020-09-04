Rabbittransit will begin requiring passengers to wear face masks on Monday

Riders who do not comply will not be allowed on the buses, the company said. The requirement is a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Rabbittransit announced Thursday that it will require all passengers to cover their noses and mouths with masks beginning Monday as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that anyone leaving their homes should use face coverings to limit their potential exposure to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus and to prevent exposing others, the bus company said.

Bus operators and all essential Rabbittransit staff have been wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth since March 6, the company said.

In addition, Rabbittransit announced it will further reduce its Hanover and York fixed route schedules beginning Monday.

Newly modified schedules can be found at https://www.rabbittransit.org/covid-schedules-2/

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, our employees too are faced with the care and support of their families," said Richard Farr, executive director of Rabbittransit. "This has resulted in a reduction in our workforce and will impact the level of service we are able to provide. We understand the importance for transportation in our riders’ lives and apologize for the challenges this may cause.

"During this time of great caution, we encourage riders to limit travel as much as possible and take only life-sustaining trips to access medical attention, buy food or reach employment at essential businesses.”

Rabbittransit bus operators will monitor compliance with the face covering requirement. Passengers not wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth will not be allowed to board the bus until they comply, the company said.

Rabbittransit asks passengers to follow health guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention: