Rabbittransit returns to fixed-route service in several 'yellow phase' counties on Tuesday

Rabbittransit announced Friday that with some the counties its serves -- Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Perry and York -- moving into the state's yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation, its fixed-route serve for those counties will return, with safety modifications in place, on Tuesday, May 26.

Rabbittransit said its fixed route service will return to normal boarding procedures via the front door and additional precautionary cleaning measures have been put into place. Driver barriers have been installed as a means of social distancing between passengers and drivers as the organization plans to return to fare collection in the future.

Face masks or coverings are a continued requirement to ride Rabbittransit service.