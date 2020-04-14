The Heller family has unexpectedly gone viral for their perfect rendition of the 1983 rock hit, filmed while they were quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Since Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order on March 23, many families have been finding creative ways to keep themselves occupied.

One Maple Valley family was so bored during their lockdown that they decided to recreate Journey's 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' music video.

"Solitary confinement does strange things to the best of us and this quarantine was really having an effect. My wife texted me and said, 'we need to remake a music video.' I thought that sounded like a lot of work, but her persistence paid off and here we are," Patriarch Steven Heller wrote as his caption on the video.

Heller's family of six perfectly re-creates Journey's 1983 video, using their Maple Valley home as the backdrop. He dubbed the lip-sync the 2020 "Heller Quarantine Edition."

See a side-by-side comparison of the videos below:

Heller told USA Today that the video was shot in a day and shot on an iPhone.