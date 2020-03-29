PSU Harrisburg confirms first coronavirus case

The campus was notified that a person became sick during the week of March 16, and was later diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An alert has been disseminated to the Penn State Harrisburg campus community as required by the Clery Act and per Department of Education guidelines around community notification regarding a case of COVID-19.

The campus was notified that a person became sick during the week of March 16, and was later diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). While the risk is low, out of an abundance of caution and within Clery Act guidelines, the campus community was notified.

The well-being of the community is the University's first priority. It is important to note that no classes were being held during this time, and the vast majority of the campus community is working and learning remotely.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has protocols for testing, announcing and advising cases — including contact tracing — along with individuals’ healthcare professionals. It is up to public health authorities to determine what information is shared publicly in the interest of public health and in accordance with relevant privacy requirements.

The University implemented numerous changes over the past few weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The increase in positive cases in the state and elsewhere also shows the importance of the steps that were taken in accordance with state and federal governmental and public health directives and recommendations including: self-quarantine guidelines, remote learning and telecommuting, cancellation of events and other social distancing strategies.

The health and safety of the community is the utmost importance, and individuals are urged to become familiar with health information and updates outlined by the CDC and PA Department of Health. According to the CDC, anyone who feels sick should seek medical advice by first calling ahead to your doctor or an emergency room. Medical professionals are in the best position to recommend whether further action is needed.

Penn State Harrisburg students are reminded to contact campus health services and speak with Andrea Mull at 717-948-6015. Students experiencing symptoms or health-related concerns such as symptoms to an upper respiratory infection or flu-like illness also have access to the University’s Advice Nurse line at 814-863-4463. Faculty and staff should contact their primary care provider.

For the latest updates and information about Penn State’s response to the ongoing coronavirus situation, visit psu.edu/virusinfo.