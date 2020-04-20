PSECU will donate $25,000 to help Pennsylvania food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PSECU announced Monday it is donating $25,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania to support the state’s food banks as they face increased demand as a result of COVID-19.
“The current COVID-19 situation has affected all of our lives, but unfortunately, some are experiencing more hardship than others," PSECU president and CEO George Rudolph said in a press release. "As a result, food banks across Pennsylvania are currently spending more than $1 million a week to assist those in need.
“As a credit union, PSECU is committed to the ‘people helping people’ philosophy, and on behalf of our members, we feel it is important to contribute to the efforts of Feeding Pennsylvania and its partner food banks as they work so hard to meet that increased need.”
Of the credit union’s $25,000 donation, $10,000 will be earmarked for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, whose footprint covers 27 counties across central Pennsylvania.
The remaining $15,000 will be disbursed by Feeding Pennsylvania to its eight additional food bank partners within Pennsylvania, including Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank, Philabundance, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, and Westmoreland County Food Bank, Inc..
Together, this network of food banks addresses the issue of food insecurity across all 67 Pennsylvania counties.
“On behalf of Feeding Pennsylvania’s member food banks statewide, we are extremely grateful for PSECU’s generous donation in support of our COVID-19 crisis response,” said Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith. “Our food banks have incurred an incredible rise of expenses in order to respond to the increased need we have seen due to so many people temporarily out of work, and we are relying upon generous partners like PSECU to meet this need.”
“PSECU has been a longtime partner of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and we are grateful for their wonderful gift to aid in our response to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Central Pennsylvania Food Bank Executive Director Joe Arthur. “With schools closed and so many families facing an uncertain financial future, we need to make sure that everyone still has enough nutritious food to stay healthy. Life-sustaining gifts like this one will help us ensure that no family is hungry through this crisis and beyond.”