PSECU will donate $25,000 to help Pennsylvania food banks

The donation will be split between the Central PA Food bank and a network of Feeding Pennsylvania food bank partners. All of the state's 67 counties will receive aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PSECU announced Monday it is donating $25,000 to Feeding Pennsylvania to support the state’s food banks as they face increased demand as a result of COVID-19.

“The current COVID-19 situation has affected all of our lives, but unfortunately, some are experiencing more hardship than others," PSECU president and CEO George Rudolph said in a press release. "As a result, food banks across Pennsylvania are currently spending more than $1 million a week to assist those in need.

“As a credit union, PSECU is committed to the ‘people helping people’ philosophy, and on behalf of our members, we feel it is important to contribute to the efforts of Feeding Pennsylvania and its partner food banks as they work so hard to meet that increased need.”

Of the credit union’s $25,000 donation, $10,000 will be earmarked for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, whose footprint covers 27 counties across central Pennsylvania.

Together, this network of food banks addresses the issue of food insecurity across all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

“On behalf of Feeding Pennsylvania’s member food banks statewide, we are extremely grateful for PSECU’s generous donation in support of our COVID-19 crisis response,” said Feeding Pennsylvania Executive Director Jane Clements-Smith. “Our food banks have incurred an incredible rise of expenses in order to respond to the increased need we have seen due to so many people temporarily out of work, and we are relying upon generous partners like PSECU to meet this need.”