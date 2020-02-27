PSECU employee possibly exposed to the Coronavirus

The employee had been in contact with someone who recently traveled to Italy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PSECU Harrisburg is taking precautions after an employee was in contact with someone who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus on a recent trip to Italy.

The individual who traveled was tested for the virus and is not being quarantined.

Though the employee has not shown any signs of the virus, both will stay at home until the individual who was potentially exposed has been cleared.