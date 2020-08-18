PSEA reacts to the latest mask guidance from the PA Department of Education

An association that represents school staff says it was expecting this kind of mask mandate to be added to DOE guidance.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the state Department of Education has three exceptions to mask requirements in school.

People can remove a mask when they are eating or drinking as long as they're six feet apart, if a face-covering creates an unsafe condition to perform a task it can be taken off, or during a 10 minute or less "mask covering break" with students six feet apart.

Health Secretary Doctor Rachel Levine says this is really just a clarification on guidance announced back in July.

"We wanted to make sure that we were as clear as possible, so that's sort of the evolution that came out. it's really nothing new. It's no different than what I've been talking about for months and months is that everybody should wear a mask when they're in public and that, of course, includes children in school."

A spokesperson for the pa state education association, which is mostly made of up teachers in the commonwealth, agrees with the department of education.

"They comply with the latest recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics which recommends that all safe school reopening plans include the universal use of cloth face coverings used by all students and staff."

As for who will enforce the mask-wearing, that will likely be up to teachers, which the PSEA says is part of the job.

"One of the things that PSEA has been trying to do is provide resources and strategies to our members to help them incorporate into their daily teachings a positive reinforcement approach to the mask mandates."