Port Royal Speedway cancels all racing for the month of April

The Juniata County dirt track said its decision is in compliance with the stay-at-home order issued for the month by Gov. Tom Wolf

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — The Port Royal Speedway announced Friday it is canceling all races scheduled for the month of April at the Juniata County dirt track.

"After discussions with the various touring series that support us and in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's 30-day mandate extension regarding social distancing and the closing of non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Port Royal Speedway has made the difficult decision to postpone/cancel the entire month of April's schedule," the track said on its Facebook page.

The affected dates include the scheduled races for Saturday, the URC 358/360 Sprint Car Challenge with Mid-Atlantic Modifieds, the 5th Annual Keith Kauffman Classic sanctioned by the Ollies Bargain Outlet, All Star Circuit of Champion 410 Sprint Cars on April 18th, April 19th's "Rumble by the River" for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and April 25th's Open Wheel Madness Race to Cure Cancer Night, the track said.

The speedway originally planned to take a week-by-week approach to postponing races, but once Gov. Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for the entire month of April, it became clear this was the proper route to take, the Facebook post said.

"The safety of our employees, drivers and fans remain a priority and we will continue to monitor the situation in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials, along with information based on the recommendations of the CDC to make the best decisions in regards to a return to racing," Port Royal Speedway said.

"We are working hard and in frequent communication with the various touring series in regards to finding suitable dates to reschedule the events affected."

Updates regarding any changes or rescheduled dates will be made available at www.portroyalspeedway.com, along with the speedway's various social media outlets.