PA Dept. of Health says pop-up COVID-19 test site will open in Cumberland County on June 8

Testing is still a critical part of the state's response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19, acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Department of Health announced Friday that additional COVID-19 testing sites will open to the public in Luzerne and Cumberland counties later this month.

“The virus is still present in our communities, which is evident from the daily count of COVID-19 cases statewide,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.

"Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still a critical part of our response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Cumberland County test site will be located at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, from June 8-19. Testing will be available daily, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the department said.

The test site will serve as drive-thru and walk-up location, according to the department. Testing will take place within the pavilion on the southeast side of the Fairgrounds. Those who wish to be tested should enter through Gate 3, located just off Bryn Mawr Road, and then exit from the same gate when testing is complete.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results, according to the department. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home.

The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call, while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them, according to the department.

The department said it believes that increased testing in counties will help determine the prevalence of the virus and assist the county in moving forward. There are currently 28 counties in the commonwealth where the percent of positive cases is above 5 percent on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard. Each county is being monitored as the state continues to examine all available data.

The department has contracted with AMI to perform pop-up COVID-19 testing in counties across the state since September 2020.

From March 2020 through June 3 of this year, the department has received 14,098,785 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results. From May 2020 through June 3, 2021, the department has received 3,558,303 antigen test results. The total combined number of tests reported to the department is 17,657,088 since COVID-19 testing began in the commonwealth.