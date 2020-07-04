Police: Montgomery County man cited for not complying with stay-at-home order after crashing car

Michael Soder, 44, was in possession of suspected stolen items from a Lancaster County Weis Markets at the time of the March 29 crash, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 44-year-old Montgomery County man was cited by State Police for violating Governor Tom Wolf's Stay-at-Home order after police say he crashed his car along Route 30 in Chester County on March 29.

Michael Daniel Soder, of Norristown, was also found to be in possession of suspected stolen items from a Weis Markets store in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, at the time of the crash, which occurred around 1:56 p.m. on the off-ramp from the US 30 Bypass to Route 202 North in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, State Police say.

Wolf's first "Stay-at-Home" order, which affected seven Pennsylvania counties -- including Chester and Montgomery -- went into effect on March 23, according to police.

Police say Soder's vehicle, a Dodge Avenger, was traveling north on the off-ramp from Route 30 to Route 202 when he lost control and struck a cement barrier at the side of the road.

Soder was driving too fast for conditions at the time, according to police.

He sustained minor injuries from the crash, but declined medical treatment at the scene, police say.

Police determined Soder had active arrest warrants out of Montgomery County, and he was subsequently found to be in possession of 14 cans of baby formula, three cases of Red Bull, and two cases of bottled water that were later determined to be stolen from the Weis Market in Manheim Township, police say.

The suspected theft from Weis Market is being investigated by the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

As a result of the crash, Soder was cited for driving at unsafe speed, required financial responsibility, careless driving, failure to immediately report the accident to police, and a turn signal violation.