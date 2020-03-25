Police departments draw up plans to address a potential staffing shortage due to the coronavirus

Police departments across the state are preparing to work together amid staffing shortage concerns.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Law enforcement are preparing for a staffing shortage should the coronavirus spread among their ranks. Municipal departments have drafted up plans to collaborate across city lines. Some officers have changed how they respond to non-emergency calls.

The Gettysburg Police Department has started handling more non-emergency calls by phone.

“We have some fallback procedures, should policemen get sick, of staffing and making sure that we have law enforcement public safety personnel on hand and can be here for ya’ll,” said Chief Robert W. Glenny, Jr.

City officials in Harrisburg are confident a potential staffing shortage will not hinder daily operations.

“From the city standpoint, we have the largest number amount of cash reserves that we’ve ever had, at least in recent history, in the city,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “So we can weather the storm as a city, continuing to provide essential services.”

In Lancaster, there is a county-wide plan that combines officers from all 27 police departments into one Regional COVID-19 Law Enforcement Task Force. It would give a team of officers countywide police authority and jurisdiction. As of March 24, it has not been activated.

Other departments will look to Pennsylvania State Police for reinforcement.

“We have great relationships, great working relationships, with a lot of our local departments out there,” explained Ryan Tarkowski, State Police Communications Director. “They are in close contact with Captains of their respective Troops so we’ve got those plans. We’ve got those systems set up to be able to step in and be able to support the very important work and life-saving work that the municipal police departments do every day.”