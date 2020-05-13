PLCB to open 155 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores for limited in-store service in yellow phase counties across the state

The stores are only in counties that have moved into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation. Online orders and curbside pickup remain available in stores elsewhere

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Wednesday that 155 additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties moving into the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation will resume limited in-store access on Friday.

The stores will abide by guidance issued by the Gov. Tom Wolf administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety, the PLCB said.

Effective Friday, a total of 232 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 36 counties will allow limited in-store public access, the PLCB said.

While the majority of the state's Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores remain closed due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the PLCB is still accepting online orders and offer curbside pickup at participating stores.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access, according to the PLCB:

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout, the PLCB said.

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands, according to the PLCB.

The 232 stores offering limited in-store public access and their hours are identified in a list published by the PLCB.

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff, the PLCB said.