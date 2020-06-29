PLCB resumes expanded online sales, eliminates 6-bottle order limit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said Monday it is resuming expanded e-commerce sales on its website, FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.
The PLCB is also eliminating the six-bottle online order limit, the agency said.
At the start of the COVID-19 public health crisis in mid-March, the PLCB closed its e-commerce fulfillment center in Montgomery County due to the impact of the outbreak in that county, the PLCB said.
On April 1, the PLCB resumed online sales, with limitations to order sizes and the number of products available in place. The flow of traffic to the site was also limited due to the overwhelming demand, the PLCB said.
In an effort to keep up with demand, the PLCB said it converted license service centers, Premium Collection stores, and other locations into temporary e-commerce fulfillment centers.
At its peak, more than 9,000 e-commerce orders were taken daily and processed through more than 125 fulfillment locations, the PLCB said.
Through June 22, 2020, fiscal year sales from FWGS.com total $26.3 million for 1.4 million units, a 428% increase in dollar sales and 839% increase in unit sales over the prior year’s e-comm sales of $5 million and 135,715 units, according to the PLCB.
