Mixed drinks 'to go' can be sold at restaurants & hotels as Governor signs bill into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The COVID-19 crisis has made plenty of restaurant owners experts in serving food curbside.

Now, those same owners will have the opportunity to sell certain liquor to-go.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill that allows for the sale of mixed spirits drinks, with regulations.

Under the law, certain hotel and restaurants with liquor licenses can temporarily sell mixed drinks -- liquor and one or more mixer -- combined on the premises in 4- to 64-ounce quantities. The law does not provide for the sale of bottles.

“This new temporary rule creates more business for bars and restaurants when they need it, helps to meet customer demand and supports social distancing,” said Governor Wolf. “As we approach the holiday weekend, I encourage all Pennsylvanians to remember to drink responsibly.”

The law applies to licensees that have lost at least 25 percent of their average monthly sales due to COVID-19 business restrictions and offer meals to go.

The state, however, reminded customers that it is still illegal to have an open container of alcohol while in a vehicle, and open containers may only be transported in a vehicle’s trunk or some other area of the vehicle not occupied by the driver or passengers.

The PLCB issued guidance regarding drinks to go, which will inform enforcement efforts by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control

That guidance includes:

Only hotel and restaurant licensees selling meals to go and meeting the 25% sales impact threshold are authorized to sell drinks to go.

Each prepared beverage and mixed drink sold to consumers must be between four and 64 ounces and include liquor and at least one mixer combined on the licensed premises.

Licensees may not sell to go: Mixed drinks containing wine or beer Unopened bottles of liquor Gallon jugs of cocktails Unopened ready-to-drink prepackaged cocktails Straight liquor

Drinks to go may not be consumed on the licensed premises and must be sold in sealed containers with secure lids or caps designed to prevent consumption without removal of the lid or cap. A lid with sipping or straw holes must be covered or affixed with an additional seal before sale.

Licensees can sell drinks to go from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM on Sundays if the licensee has a Sunday sales permit.

There is no limit to the number of drinks-to-go a person can purchase at a time, and purchase of a meal is not required in order to buy drinks to go.

Drinks-to-go may not be delivered.

Within the next 60 days, any licensee selling drinks to go must begin to use a transaction scan device to verify the age of anyone appearing under 35 years of age before making a sale.

Retail licensees not permitted to sell drinks to go include clubs and catering clubs; any licensee whose license was objected to through the Nuisance Bar program; any licensee whose license is suspended or in safekeeping; and any licensee previously suspended under the Licensee Compliance program.