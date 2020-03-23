PIAA: Winter sports finals remain on hold, spring season postponed two more weeks

The PIAA said it's complying with Monday's "stay at home" directive from Gov. Tom Wolf that effects seven Pennsylvania counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the directive from Governor Tom Wolf that all Pennsylvania schools remain closed for an additional two weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said Monday that its winter sports championships remain on hold, while the start of the spring sports season is still delayed.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the PIAA said:

"On Monday, March 23, 2020, Governor Wolf issued a “stay at home” directive to citizens in seven counties for the next two weeks.

This directive also closes all commonwealth schools and all non-essential businesses for another two weeks. The Governor is taking a measured approach in mitigation to assist in combating the coronavirus.

Therefore, the start of spring sports is postponed another two weeks and the possible re-start of the winter championships will continue to be on hold. No date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time.

PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.

As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.