PIAA tells member schools state restrictions limiting crowd size at sporting events are back in effect after Appeals Court ruling

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of a federal judge's ruling that declared several of the Wolf administration's COVID-19 orders unconstitutional.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday issued a statement advising its member schools that the Governor Tom Wolf administration's COVID-19 guidance restricting crowd sizes at indoor and outdoor events is back in effect following a federal court ruling earlier in the day.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday issued a stay of a federal judge's ruling that declared several of the Wolf administration's COVID-19 restrictions unconstitutional. The Court's decision allows the administration to restore those restrictions while it appeals Stickman's order.

The PIAA said that while it is hopeful there may be some modifications to the restrictions at some point, right now its interpretation is that the Wolf administration's restrictions that limit indoor gatherings to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 250 people are back in effect.

"PIAA is informing member schools of the decision and encourage them to consult their solicitors as to what they can and cannot do under the Governor’s reinstated order," the agency said in a press release. "For PIAA District and Inter-District playoffs, and absent revised guidance from the Governor, we will comply with the 25 (indoor) and 250 (outdoor) limitations on people in attendance at playoff contests."

Stickman, an appointee of President Donald Trump, had ruled against the state's size limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, saying they violate citizens' constitutional rights to assemble.

The state has been enforcing a gathering limit of more than 25 people for events held indoors and more than 250 people for those held outside.

Stickman's Sept. 14 order prompted many Pennsylvania schools districts to allow more fans in the stands at high school football games and other athletic contests.

Wolf filed a motion to stay the court's ruling, but Stickman denied it, saying the large number of protests across the state and large-scale events like the Carlisle Car Show in Cumberland County that were allowed to go on despite the state's restrictions on large public gatherings were reasons why the motion to stay was denied.

The office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked the 3rd Circuit to intervene, saying crowd-size limits are a "life-saving mitigation tool" to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stickman had also invalidated other Wolf administration pandemic orders that required people to stay at home and mandated "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shut down.