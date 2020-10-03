PIAA looks for new host site for Wilson-Lower Merion playoff game after original host pulls out over coronavirus worries

The District 3 Class 6A champion Bulldogs were supposed to face the Aces at Coatesville High School Wednesday night, but Coatesville has pulled out of hosting.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — The PIAA is looking for a new site to host a boys basketball playoff game involving a team from District 3 due to coronavirus concerns, according to a report in the Reading Eagle.

Wilson, the reigning District 3 Class 6A champion, was supposed to face Lower Merion Wednesday at Coatesville High School.

But Coatesville has pulled out of hosting the game, the Eagle reports.

PIAA and District 1 officials are now searching for an alternative site to host the second-round playoff game.

Coatesville is scheduled to host two playoff games Tuesday night, both involving District 3 teams. Those games were still on as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, FOX43 has learned.

Tuesday's games scheduled for Coatesville include Lancaster County Christian vs. Sankofa Freedom (Boys Class 1A) at 6 p.m., and Elizabethtown vs. Archbishop Ryan (Boys Class 5A) at 7:30.

The PIAA has already switched locations for other games involving teams from District 1, which covers the counties surrounding the Philadelphia metro area. Several schools in the district have closed this week over coronavirus concerns.

According to the Eagle, the PIAA playoff game between Methacton and Abraham Lincoln, which was originally set to be held in Norristown, has been switched to William Tennant High School in Warminster.