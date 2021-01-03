PIAA will explore allowing some fans at postseason events after state eases some COVID-19 occupancy restrictions

Executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi says the organization will review the new restrictions and their impact on the postseason at a meeting Wednesday.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Monday's news that Governor Tom Wolf is easing some of the state's COVID-19 mitigation restrictions, the executive director of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association said his organization will explore ways to allow some fans to attend winter sports postseason contests.

Wolf announced the state will revise its occupancy limits at indoor and outdoor gatherings as the number of positive COVID-19 cases drops statewide and vaccination efforts are amplified.

Indoor events can now have 15% occupancy, regardless of venue size, so long as those in attendance adhere to face covering and social distancing rules, Wolf said.

Outdoor venues can operate at 20% of capacity with those same caveats, Wolf said.

Dr. Robert Lombardi, the PIAA's executive director, said this is good news for those hoping to attend PIAA postseason events.

“PIAA is very appreciative of these changes and will attempt to provide as much in-person attendance at PIAA winter sports’ postseason contests as possible while complying with the new restrictions," he said.

The PIAA will review the upcoming winter sports’ postseason events and the capacities at the host venues with site administrators and make all best efforts to accommodate schools’ and their families, Lombardi said.

These revised restrictions may allow some public sale of tickets based upon occupancy and social distancing restrictions, he added.

The PIAA Board of Directors will discuss these topics and other items at its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, Lombardi said.

In Central Pennsylvania, the District 3 postseason gets underway this week for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls swimming & diving. It's unclear whether the new restrictions will affect attendance at those events.

The PIAA basketball playoffs are slated to begin on March 16, while the swimming & diving championships are set for March 19-20.