PIAA: Athletes should refrain from holding informal practices or workouts during school closures

The organization says such practices are contrary to the intent of the orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf to close all schools as a precaution against coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is asking all athletes in the state to refrain from organizing informal practices or workouts while their schools are closed amid coronavirus concerns, according to a press release issued Monday.

Governor Tom Wolf issued a directive Friday to close all Pennsylvania schools for 10 business days, which means all school activities -- including practices, plays, musicals, mock trials, and field trips -- are off as well, the PIAA said.

"We have been informed that some schools' sports teams may be organizing captains' practices or informal workouts offsite," the PIAA said in its release. "It's our position this is contrary to the intent of the governor's order, and these activities are not permitted."

The PIAA pointed to Wolf's recommendation that all community and recreational centers, gyms, golf courses, and sporting event venues in the counties most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak be closed.

"It is very clear of the intentions of our state government, so please assist them in preventing inappropriate off-site practices or workouts," the PIAA said.