Phillies announce fans can fill Citizens Bank Park to 100% capacity beginning June 4

Fans will not have to wear masks while sitting in the ballpark's outdoor bowl, but will have to wear masks inside at concession stands, retail stores, and restrooms.

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies fans will have the chance to fill up Citizens Bank Park even sooner than expected, the team announced Friday.

The Phillies' official Twitter account said the return to 100% capacity at the ballpark has been moved up to the beginning of their next home series on Friday, June 4, when Philadelphia will host the Washington Nationals.

The decision to increase capacity earlier was made in conjunction with a similar statement from the City of Philadelphia, the team said. Originally, the 100% capacity benchmark was supposed to occur on June 12.

The measure will be effective for the remainder of the season, the Phillies said.

Fans are not required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at Citizens Bank Park, the team stated. All fans must wear masks in indoor spaces including the Diamond Club, retail stores, elevators and restrooms.

Tailgating will be permitted in the parking lots south of Pattison Avenue.

Fans who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks at all times, the Phillies said. This is consistent with guidelines established by the City of Philadelphia and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.