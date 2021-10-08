Philadelphia mask mandate: Businesses ordered to require masks or vaccines for customers

Philadelphia has mandated masks for businesses that do no require proof of vaccination to enter.

Philadelphia announced new coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday amid the spread of the Delta variant.

The restrictions include an indoor mask mandate for businesses that do not require proof of vaccination to enter, according to FOX29 Philadelphia.

Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced the changes at a press conference, and said that the new mask mandate will go into effect at midnight on Aug. 12.

Governor Tom Wolf and Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam have adamantly said their focus is on making sure people continue to get vaccinated as the best way to fight the surge of COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania.