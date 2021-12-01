Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccination registration is now available to eligible essential workers in Lebanon County

The county's Department of Emergency Services has launched a new web portal where interested workers can register to receive vaccinations when they're available

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Essential workers in Lebanon County who fall into Phases 1A, 1B or 1C in the state's COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan can now register to receive their vaccinations on a new web portal launched Tuesday by the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services, the Lebanon County Commissioners' Office said.

Those interested in registering should visit www.lcdes.org, read the “Vaccination Guidelines and Information," then complete the online form for the phase in which they belong, the commissioners said in a press release.

Information provided will be verified with employers before connecting the individual to a vaccine provider.

Once verified, and when a vaccination slot becomes available, an email will be sent notifying the registrant of the process they must follow, the commissioners said.

Prioritization will be made in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 Interim Vaccination Plan.

“Anything we can do as an agency to speed up the availability of the vaccine will put our county closer to getting our economy and quality of life back," said Bob Dowd, Director of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services.