Pharmacy program for elderly offers refill extensions

On Thursday, the Department of Aging announced Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) can help elderly enrollees with refill extensions.

Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres says "To help alleviate those fears, PACE is working to ensure older adults remain in their residences and receive their prescriptions when they desire them. All enrollees should be able to receive free home delivery of their medications from their pharmacies.”

Typically, 75% of a prescription supply must be used before a refill can be reimbursed Now, PACE will reimburse refills even if 75% of the prescription wasn't used, an exception is opioids and controlled substances. Those cases will be handled on a case by case basis.