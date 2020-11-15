Pharmacies to offer free COVID vaccines once available

Consumers will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free under an agreement between pharmacies and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Consumers will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free under an agreement between pharmacies and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The deal, announced Nov. 12, covers roughly 60 percent of pharmacies throughout the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs,” U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a statement.

The list of 19 companies participating in the agreement includes pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens; supermarkets like Acme, Meijer and Publix; and big-box stores like Walmart.

Pennsylvania-based supermarket chain GIANT Foods will also offer the vaccine when it becomes available at its 132 pharmacies across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Being part of this federal pharmacy program lays the groundwork once a vaccine is available to help increase access to and distribution of the vaccine,” Leigh Shirley, GIANT’s director of pharmacy operations, said in a statement.

Vaccine preparations come as COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania skyrocket.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,551 new cases on Nov. 14, the highest daily increase yet.

“This is a sobering look at our current reality as COVID-19 continues to impact our state and our country,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of State Dr. Rachel Levine at a press conference Nov. 12.

Drug company Pfizer announced Nov. 9 a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with German biotechnology firm BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective at protecting people from contracting the virus, according to an interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an interview this week that a vaccine could be available to health care workers and those at high risk by the end of the year, and to the general public by April.

Pennsylvania health officials said the news of a potentially effective vaccine was promising and they were preparing accordingly.

“We stand ready to distribute and administer the vaccine the Pennsylvania according to the prioritization of the federal government when the federal government releases the vaccine,” Dr. Levine said.

The state Department of Health released a three-phase plan to distribute the vaccine as it becomes available.

Under the plan, healthcare workers and those at highest risk would receive the vaccine first, followed by those “contributing to the maintenance of core societal functions” and those at elevated risk, then by the rest of the general public.

The full list of companies participating in the agreement: