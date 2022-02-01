Pfizer seeks emergency use authorization for vaccine for children under age 5

The Pfizer vaccine is specifically tailored for children aged 6 months up to 5-years-old.

Pfizer is expected to seek emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as Feb. 1 for its COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The vaccine is specifically tailored for children aged six months up to five-years-old.

In the trial for the Pfizer vaccine, children received two doses of three-microgram shots, a tenth of the dose given to adults, three weeks apart.

The Pfizer vaccine is already approved for use in people as young as five, and, if authorized, this shot would be the first COVID-19 vaccine available for the youngest age group.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel supports the vaccines, but when it comes to kids, he thinks he knows what parents will say.

"I think parents are gonna say 'what about adults?'" said Siegel. "You have a 63% vaccination rate in the United States. If adults aren't getting vaccinated, why should my young child?"

Meanwhile, a new option is available for kids when it comes to at-home testing for COVID-19; the FDA approved OraSure rapid tests.



These tests are designed for kids ages two to 14, and the approval follows data showing 93% accuracy in both adults and children.