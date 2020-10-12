Perry County Magisterial District Court temporarily closes after employee shows symptoms of COVID-19

The court, located in Duncannon, will remain closed until a sufficient number of employees are cleared to return to work safely, the court's administration said.

DUNCANNON, Pa. — A Perry County Magisterial District Court announced Thursday it is closing temporarily after an employee exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Magisterial District Court 41-3-03, located at 3351 Susquehanna Trail in Duncannon, will remain closed until a sufficient number of staff are cleared to return to work safely, the court's administration said.

The affected employee last worked in the facility on Tuesday. They adhered to health and safety guidelines including the use of personal protective equipment and social distancing when interacting with the public, the administration said.

During the closure, neighboring magisterial district court offices will handle any time-sensitive matters that arise while the court is closed, the administration said.