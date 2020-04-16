People continue to report issues with the IRS stimulus payment website

The IRS explains why people may be getting a "Payment Status Not Available" message.

A "Payment Status Not Available" message is what a lot of you say you saw after putting your information into the new "Get my Payment" tool on the IRS website.

It reads that your stimulus payment status is not available and based on the information the IRS has available, it can`t determine your eligibility at this time.

We know a lot of you need this money as soon as possible.

The IRS has responded to some of the issues people have been reporting.

The agency knows a lot of people are trying to use the site now, so it says it is monitoring site volume.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that data is updated once per day, so there`s no need to check back more frequently.

The agency plans to share some more information on the most frequently asked questions its getting because of this tool, though it’s unclear when that will happen.

Americans need the stimulus money

A recent Magnify Money survey found 69% of Americans need that stimulus cash to make ends meet and we've been getting a lot of questions from people in South Central PA.

We got one email from a viewer who says his stimulus money was deposited in this bank account.

He got the $500 credit for each of his kids and so did his girlfriend.

His girlfriend last filed back in 2018 she claimed the kids then.

When she lost her job last year, he filed in 2019 claiming the kids and her, as a head of household.

He wants to know – if you get too much money from the government right now, do you have to pay it back?

Accountant Rich Landis says it’s the first time he's heard of that, though he's not surprised there was a mistake since the federal government is under so much pressure to get these payments out quickly.

"We have precedents in the past that if the IRS gives you an erroneous refund, that you have to pay it back."

His advice if you think you got too much money for the stimulus payment, put it away and don't spend it. You may have to pay it back later.

Here's another question we've been getting.

If you've owed taxes in the past and are on some sort of payment plan that isn't paid off with the IRS, will you still get the stimulus money in your account or will it go towards that payment?

Landis says, historically if you get a refund in 2019 and owed in 2018, that money will go towards what you owe.

However, the CPA says that’s not the case with the stimulus payment. "They specifically addressed that and said that will not happen. That will not happen. They want to get money. They're just going to forget about that, they’re going to get their stimulus check."

A reminder though, that payment plan won't be forgiven.

The accountant says since we're in a reprieve until July 15th when it comes to taxes, people shouldn't have to pay anything until then.