Pennsylvania will follow latest CDC guidance on masking for fully vaccinated people, acting health secretary says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday announced the state will follow suit after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks for indoor and outdoor activities, except where required to by law.

Acting Department of Health Secretary Alison Beam said the commonwealth's mask order reflects the announcement by the CDC.

On March 16, Beam amended the commonwealth’s mask order by adding language directing to the CDC’s guidance for fully vaccinated people allow for no face coverings.

That means that today’s CDC guidelines automatically go into effect in Pennsylvania, Beam said.

Masking requirements will still be in place for unvaccinated individuals until 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, Beam said.

“Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated” Beam said. “This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order.”

Today's new guidance from the CDC says fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing except where required by law, rule, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

