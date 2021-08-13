Pennsylvania wants more nursing home workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19

There's a push to boost vaccine numbers at nursing homes in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state department of health wants at least eight out of 10 nursing home workers to be fully vaccinated by October 1.

If a facility does not reach that mark, it will have to do more frequent testing.

"Currently in Pennsylvania, only 12 and a half percent of facilities have a vaccination rate of 80 percent or greater. This is embarrassing and quite frankly very frightening to residents and their loved ones," said Keara Klinepeter, Executive Deputy Secretary of the PA Dept of Health.

The department of health also launched a new dashboard on its website showing vaccine rates for both staff and residents at all nursing homes in PA.