Pennsylvania's unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in February, its lowest mark since before the pandemic

From April 2020 through February 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 82% of jobs lost due to the pandemic, the state Department of Labor & Industry said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dipped to 5.1% in the month of February, the lowest mark since Feb. 2020, roughly a month before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many businesses across the Commonwealth.

According to statistics released by the Pa. Department of Labor and Industry on Friday, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate did not increase for the 22nd consecutive month.

The U.S. unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.8% in February. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its Feb. 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.4 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, decreased 1,000 over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,042,000) while resident unemployment declined 13,000 (to 328,000).

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 34,400 over the month to 5,890,800 in February. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. Trade, transportation and utilities, which increased by 19,200, had the largest share of the monthly gain and set a record high of 1,155,700 jobs.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 224,100 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding 71,800 jobs. Two supersectors, trade, transportation and utilities, and information, were above their pre-pandemic job levels in Feb. 2022.