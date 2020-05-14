Pennsylvania Supreme Court will live-stream its May argument session for first time in its history

The sessions, set for May 19, 21, and 27, will be streamed on YouTube, the Court said Thursday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced Thursday that it will conduct its May argument session via live-stream video conference for the first time in its history.

The Court issued the following statement through its spokesperson:

“During these particularly challenging times, the work of the Court continues and in the interest of justice, must be accessible to all Pennsylvanians. Through the use of alternate communication technologies, the Court remains transparent and available not just for argument session but for all critical court matters.”

The arguments will be held at assigned times on May 19, 21 and 27 and will be live-streamed on YouTube. Counsel participating in the argument session will be linked to the court via video conference. Recordings of the argument sessions will be archived on the May 2020 argument page.

Instructions for other interested counsel, media and the public for viewing the Court proceedings are available here.

Those interested in viewing the argument session are encouraged to follow @PACourts and @SupremeCtofPA on Twitter for updates.