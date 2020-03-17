Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht in self-quarantine for coronavirus

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David N. Wecht announced Tuesday that he is in self-quarantine after it was discovered that one of his children is a presumptive positive for coronavirus.
Wecht's child was studying overseas, and tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 when he returned home. The test result was reported to him on Monday, Wecht said.
As a result, Wecht and the rest of his family are in self-quarantine, he said. The decision is based on medical advice.
RELATED: Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19: 20 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 96