Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht in self-quarantine for coronavirus

One of Wecht's children tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, Justice Wecht said. He and the rest of the family are in self-quarantine.
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David N. Wecht announced Tuesday that he is in self-quarantine after it was discovered that one of his children is a presumptive positive for coronavirus.

Wecht's child was studying overseas, and tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 when he returned home. The test result was reported to him on Monday, Wecht said.

As a result, Wecht and the rest of his family are in self-quarantine, he said. The decision is based on medical advice. 

