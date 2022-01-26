Pennsylvania rolls out 'strike team' to ease hospital crunch

Pa. has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19.

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter made the announcement on Monday at a news conference at Grand View Health in Sellersville.

The state Health Department recently entered into a $75.5 million contract with General Healthcare Resources to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance.