Pennsylvania State Police cancel spring and summer youth camps in response to COVID-19 pandemic

• And 12 Sunny Day Camp programs , which are one-day events for children and adults with special needs or disabilities and their families.

“Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp, and Sunny Day Camp have deep roots in our department and are a source of pride for the personnel whose hard work and dedication make them possible every year,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, said in a release. “This decision was made with the health and safety of all attendees, staff, and community partners in mind. We look forward to resuming the programs in 2021.”