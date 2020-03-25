Pennsylvania senate to convene remotely

Meeting remotely is part of efforts to promote social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19

The state senate plans to convene remotely March 25 at 11 a.m. to consider a a number of measures to offer relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time senators will meet online instead of traveling to Harrisburg.

Some of the measures the could be considered include legislation to change the date of the primary elections, addressing missed instructional time for students, update unemployment compensation laws, and support health care facilities and workers.