Pennsylvania National Guard helps Montgomery county with mass testing site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency directed the PA National Guard to send 80 members to Montgomery County EMA to support with its first mass testing site.
"The PA National Guard has skilled professionals who are trained and experienced in conducting operations under challenging conditions" said COL Frank Montgomery, the director of military support, Pa. National Guard. "We are proud to be able to share this expertise with our Commonwealth partners to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during these trying times."
The test site remains under the control of Montgomery County.