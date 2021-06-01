Pennsylvania launches COVID-19 vaccine dashboard

The dashboard breaks down how many COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the state, along with age, sex and race of recipients.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has launched a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, allowing Pennsylvanians to see the breakdown of where and to who COVID-19 vaccines were given.

The state began vaccinations December 14th and in that time has vaccinated more than 144,000 Pennsylvanians, according to the dashboard. It not only gives an overall view of how many vaccines have been given, but breaks down that number even further.

Of the 144,000 Pennsylvanians to be vaccinated:

76,000 have been female, 33,000 have been male

73,000 people who have received the vaccine were white, 2,000 were black, and 400 were Asian

The more vaccinated age range have been 30-34 years olds, followed by 55-59 year olds.

The dashboard also notes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines, and how critical vaccinating the majority of Pennsylvanians will be in the fight against the virus. It is important to note, that as of this morning, the dashboard does not show any Pennsylvanian has received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and considered 'fully vaccinated.'

The state has launched a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. It breaks down the numbers of how many Pennsylvanians have received their first or second doses of the vaccine. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/ODiWmUIKmq — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 6, 2021

Earlier this week, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, now that the holidays are over she expects vaccination efforts to move into high gear.

The focus still remains on vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and nursing homes. The general public will not be able to receive the vaccine until late spring or early summer. State officials are currently looking at setting up mass vaccinations sites through the state to help with those vaccinations.