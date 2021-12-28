Federal strike teams expected in Pennsylvania hospitals, give support during COVID-19 surge

The announcement comes two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf outlined areas in Pennsylvania's health care system that needed assistance.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials confirmed on Dec. 28 that Pennsylvania hospitals will receive federal strike teams to help handle an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would send strike teams to relieve hospital capacity strain in the areas hit the hardest by the latest COVID-19 surge.

The announcement comes two weeks after the Wolf Administration outlined areas in Pennsylvania's health care system that needed assistance, including critical staffing support and additional pandemic response support focused on rural areas.

Wolf’s office did not give details about how many people will be in the federal “strike teams,” what sort of expertise or equipment they will bring with them and when they could feasibly arrive at hospitals in Pennsylvania.

Klinepeter says the federal government is working with state officials to finalize plans.

Pennsylvania also asked FEMA for one million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and more monoclonal antibody treatments.