Pennsylvania hits 1 million virus cases amid vaccine push

Additional 3,623 new positive cases Thursday pushes the statewide total to 1,000,240 since the outbreak began.

Pennsylvania has hit over 1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus amid rising infections and word of a setback in the state’s accelerating COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Department of Health reported another 4,667 new cases Wednesday for the highest single-day number since early February.

That brought Pennsylvania to within a few hundred of the million-case milestone.

On Thursday, the state hit the milestone with 3,623 new positive cases, bringing the total statewide number to 1,000,240 since the outbreak began.

Daily infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks, with hospitalizations beginning to drift up, too.