Pennsylvania asks FEMA for help with COVID surge

Pennsylvania is asking the federal government to send health care workers to bolster hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under strain from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Wolf administration asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday to send strike teams to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Pennsylvania is also requesting that the federal government send 1 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests and increase the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibody treatments.