Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections offers COVID-19 boosters to staff, inmates

The decision follows guidance from the CDC regarding individuals who live or work in high-risk settings, the department said in a press release.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from Oct. 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced it has started offering COVID-19 booster shots to staff and inmates at all its facilities.

The decision follows guidance from the CDC regarding individuals who live or work in high-risk settings, the department said in a press release.

More than 90% of the incarcerated population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according the the DOC.

Inmates who receive a booster will be given a $25 incentive in their commissary account from the Inmate General Welfare Fund, which is self-supporting and not taxpayer funded, the DOC said.

“The DOC’s exemplary inmate vaccination rate has contributed to the low rate of COVID-19 infection and resulting serious illness, hospitalization, or death from the virus,” said DOC Acting Secretary George Little. “By providing and incentivizing the vaccine booster, we will further protect the health of the incarcerated population, staff, and the community.

Vaccination and the newly available booster remain voluntary, the DOC said.

An incarcerated individual is considered “vaccinated” in the DOC system after receiving the initial Janssen vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Due to the availability and storage capability of the Pfizer vaccine, the department will be offering inmates and staff either the Johnson and Johnson or the Moderna booster; however, inmates who have received the initial Pfizer vaccine will be eligible for the Pfizer booster, the DOC said.

Also, staff electing for the Pfizer booster are asked to schedule with an outside provider at this time, the DOC added.

The DOC is also once again offering flu shots to the incarcerated population. Each facility will host flu shot clinics, and those electing to participate will receive a $5 incentive in their commissary account from the IGWF. Flu shots are also available to staff at no cost.